Petrol price war could be in the cards for NZ as new player eyes the North Island

A petrol war is about to break out as an independent South Island fuel provider makes plans to move north.

For years, Kiwis have endured what often seemed like identical prices across all of the fuel companies.

Last year, a Commerce Commission inquiry into the fuel market prompted legislative changes around wholesale fuel access and price transparency.

Now, lower prices could be just around the corner.

Not only has Covid-19 caused a price crash but there's a new player in the game: Nelson Petroleum Distributors (NPD).

Nelson-based NPD is planning a North Island invasion before Christmas, with Porirua and New Plymouth before Christmas and Hamilton, Palmerston North and Auckland soon after.

Barry Sheridan CEO says they've been monitoring the pump prices over the last few months.

He says it's a lack of competition that's driving the prices up in the North Island.

"We believe we can bring some strong benefits to the North Island motorists and bring them some great savings.