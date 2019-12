Christmas has come early for motorists in Christchurch, with fuel dropping below $2 per litre.

North Island fuel chain Waitomo opened its first petrol station in the Garden City yesterday, marking prices at $1.97 for a litre of petrol and $1.19 for diesel.

But within hours, rival fuel discounter NPD cut its prices as well, giving Cantabrians 15 per cent off fuel.