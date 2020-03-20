Petitions calling for AUT, University of Canterbury to move classes online amid coronavirus receives more than 2000 signatures

The University of Auckland and Massey University announced it will suspend all classes beginning tomorrow to allow staff to plan and prepare for potential longer term closures, and to stop its spread.



Students at AUT said in a change.org petition, launched today, "AUT is currently the only university in Auckland that is open, and has plans to continue in-person teaching until the government steps in and advises them to stop."



Organiser Jessica Taylor said the current teaching conditions can be "extremely dangerous for students who have large lectures in rooms where the chairs are close together", especially students who are immunocompromised.



"If AUT continues in-person teaching, lecturers are not required to cater to students that have to continue their studies from a remote option (whether it be self isolation in NZ or from their own home country), which could mean that they have to withdraw from the class," Ms Taylor said.



"There are cases in Auckland, we are in a city, spread is bound to happen. Do not subject your students to yet another mandatory task that could put their health and the health of others at risk."



Students at the University of Canterbury yesterday launched a petition calling for classes to be moved online, saying, "So many students are not attending their classes right now, for various reasons, but it all comes back to the fact that there is an ongoing, widespread pandemic. They are not listening to us." The petition has already received 1482 signatures.



New Zealand so far has 52 cases of the respiratory illness after 13 more cases were confirmed today.