 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Petition on the way for summer holiday shift idea

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne says he is looking into how much support there is for shifting the summer holiday period to coincide with better weather.

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Dunne this morning told TVNZ's Breakfast programme if there was enough support, he would put a proposal to the government.

"It's not something that comes within my ministerial role, but as a politician I'm certainly keen to take up the challenge," he said.

"What I'm looking to do is to assess what the level of public support is for the change."

He said the change would involve having the usual week of holidays from Christmas to New Year, then coming back to work for six weeks before the main summer holidays began some time in February.

"We know from many years of experience, that's when the weather's good ... it makes sense, it's what people do in other parts of the world, why don't we do it here?"

He agreed that there would be many different factors to organise if a change was to take place, but said it can be done.

"There are issues - you'd have to do all of this in one go - you cant have schools changing one year, businesses changing the next, government departments changing the following year - you've got to bring it all together," he said.

"But none of these problems are insurmountable if you have the will do it."

Mr Dunne tweeted that he will be establishing a national petition shortly for people to show their support.

Related

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

Moving summer holidays to February could cause chaos, tourism industry warns
02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

Kiwis feeling cheated by 'summer' eyeing up February as holiday game-changer
MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

2
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:36
3
The American actress, who starred as Mary Richards in the 1970s hit sitcom, has died aged 80.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies, aged 80

00:41
4
It's quite incredible how a motorcyclist in the US only suffered minor injuries in this crash.

Raw: Motorcyclist slams into car on highway - and then somehow holds on to it after being tossed into the air


00:51
5

'You could call it the Moody-shuffle' - All Black Joe Moody shows off his unusual dance moves in front of Parris Goebel

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".

04:59
Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

Rebecca Wright: One thing we know about Donald Trump is that he likes to be the biggest and the best

Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

02:30
Red Warrior Entertainment and its American owner announced the Tongan cabinet had given it a gaming license.

Tonga knocks back American Indian's casino plan

But it appears the Government has given Red Warrior Entertainment approval for a development project which includes building hotels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ