Petition urging McDonald's food packaging to go 100 per cent biodegradable gains almost 26K signatures, but fast-food chain already pledged move

A petition urging McDonald's Restaurant to move to 100 per cent biodegradable packaging has gained traction, collecting almost 26,000 signatures since its creation a week ago.

McDonald's Big Mac (file picture).

However McDonald's New Zealand say they already have a commitment to fully renewable, recyclable guest packaging for its New Zealand restaurants by 2025. 

The petition named, "Hey McDonald's! It's time to start using zero per cent plastic, 100 per cent biodegradable packaging", was created by Change.org user Ms Peta Rabbit.

The Change.org description reads: "This petition is about the amount of McDonald's rubbish I pick up on my morning walk. This is about McDonald's customers throwing their trash out of their car windows and leaving rubbish in car parks, parklands, waterways, road sides and beaches."

"McDonald's are in a uniquely powerful position to send a clear and direct message to their customers and the wider communities their businesses thrive in."

McDonald's pledged last month to improve their packaging to "help significantly reduce waste to positively impact the communities the company serves around the world". 

McDonald's New Zealand head of communications Simon Kenny told 1 NEWS: "While we haven't had any direct contact from the person who set up the petition, they may be pleased to know that in January McDonald's made a global commitment that by 2025, 100 percent of McDonald's guest packaging will come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources."

"Also, by 2025, the company has set a goal to recycle guest packaging in 100 percent of McDonald’s restaurants."

McDonald's January statement reads: 

"By 2025, 100 percent of McDonald's guest packaging will come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources with a preference for Forest Stewardship Council certification. Also by 2025, the company has set a goal to recycle guest packaging in 100 percent of McDonald’s restaurants," a statement said. 

The pledge was said to be an extension of McDonald's New Zealand's 2020 goal that 100 per cent of their fibre-based packaging would "come from recycled or certified sources where no deforestation occurs". 

"Based on supplier commitments, McDonald's New Zealand will reach the goal for 100 percent of components of guest packaging to come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by the end of the first quarter of 2018."

As at 12pm today, the petition had reached 25,932 signatures.

