Petition urging life without parole for cop killers delivered to Parliament by slain constable's mum

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
A petition was delivered to Parliament today by the mother of slain Constable Matthew Hunt, urging the Government to change the law to hand down tougher sentences for people convicted of killing police officers. 

Diane Hunt delivered the petition, and was met by National MPs, Police Minister Poto Williams and ACT MP Nicole McKee. 

The petition asks for a law change to require sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for convicted cop killers. 

Thirty-three crosses were placed in rows in front of the group, each with a name of a police officer who died in the line of duty. 

Diane Hunt's son died on June 19 during a routine traffic stop in Massey, Auckland. 

She launched the petition on July 30 — what would have been her son's 29th birthday. 

More than 39,000 people signed the petition, which was received by National MP and former police officer Mark Mitchell. 

"Matthew went to work that day wearing his police uniform with pride," she said. 

"Matthew's death is a sobering reminder of the daily sacrifice our police officers make to ensure we can continue to live our lives in a manner we are accustomed — that should we need them the police will come. 

"I want change. The police need deterrence and I don't believe they have that at the moment."

