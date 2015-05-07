Petition urges state care abuse inquiry

A heartbreaking report into abuse in state care compelled Anneleise Hall to take action.

She's set to present a petition to parliament today urging the government to review the abuse which dates back to the 1950s.

"While I was never in state care, as a survivor of abuse I am painfully aware of the debilitating, ongoing, lifelong challenges of early trauma," she said ahead of the petition presentation.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei will accept the petition as well as an open letter from the Human Rights Commission.

Judge Carolyn Henwood recommended an inquiry after chairing the Confidential Listening and Advice Service, which heard stories from more than 1100 victims.

Labour, the Green Party and Maori Party have backed previous calls, with Labour leader Andrew Little promising an inquiry if elected in September.

Prime Minister Bill English has repeatedly ruled out an inquiry saying victims already have opportunities to come forward and be heard, and it could be a distraction.

"It would tell us there was some pretty significant abuse of various sorts and some people have really suffered from it, and that's why the Crown's got a compensation process in place," he said earlier this year.

As at last September the Ministry for Social Development had received 1370 direct claims of abuse.