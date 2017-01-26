 

Petition launched for summer holiday shift idea

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne has launched a petition suggesting New Zealand's summer holiday period be shifted back a few weeks to match the changing seasons.

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Dunne this morning told TVNZ's Breakfast programme if there was enough support, he would put a proposal to the government.

"It's not something that comes within my ministerial role, but as a politician I'm certainly keen to take up the challenge," he said.

"What I'm looking to do is to assess what the level of public support is for the change."

He said the change would involve having the usual week of holidays from Christmas to New Year, then coming back to work for six weeks before the main summer holidays began some time in February.

"We know from many years of experience, that's when the weather's good ... it makes sense, it's what people do in other parts of the world, why don't we do it here?"

He agreed that there would be many different factors to organise if a change was to take place, but said it can be done.

"There are issues - you'd have to do all of this in one go - you cant have schools changing one year, businesses changing the next, government departments changing the following year - you've got to bring it all together," he said.

"But none of these problems are insurmountable if you have the will do it."

Mr Dunne has established a Change.org petition here.

