Petition for better disability access gains momentum

Hundreds are backing a petition asking Parliament to improve the process for housing modifications for disabled people.

The petition has secured support from more than 400 people.

Dunedin man Josh Perry has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. He said it took him 18 months to get approval to alter his shower - and that was not good enough.

Mr Perry has struggled with his bathroom since moving in a couple of years ago, so he decided to launch a petition out of frustration last month.

He is asking for a more efficient process for house modifications like accessible showers and facilities in general for people with disabilities.

His petition was supported by National MP Michael Woodhouse.

"In Josh's situation, it is unacceptable for somebody to wait as long as he has for the fix that he very much needs just to live safely and well," Mr Woodhouse said.

The Southern DHB blamed challenges with Mr Perry's bathroom design and employed an architect to help work through it.

Mr Woodhouse questioned the DHB's comments.

"I don't believe it is complicated as they are making it out to be - and in any event - we are now past 18 months since this process started."

Mr Perry told Checkpoint last month he believed a number of other disabled people were waiting a long time for vital modifications.

As a result of the petition, he wanted the Government to launch an official inquiry.

Mr Perry's petition to parliament closes today.

- Jonathan Mitchell
Person in wheelchair. (File photo) Source: istock.com
