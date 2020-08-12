TODAY |

Peters 'totally brassed off' at Covid cases, backs mandatory face mask use

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Winston Peters says he has been arguing for mandatory face mask use "since day one".

Winston Peters. Source: Associated Press

The Deputy Prime Minister said his reaction to the news New Zealand had community-transmission cases of Covid-19 was that of most New Zealanders  - "totally brassed off". 

"Brassed off with the circumstances."

When asked if he would back mandatory mask use, Mr Peters said he had argued for it "since day one". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Peters said his reaction to the Covid-19 cases was similar to that of most New Zealanders - "Totally brassed off". Source: 1 NEWS

"That's why I've got a whole lot in my bag."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today they were not mandating the use of masks "at this stage" but were actively encouraging their use, especially in Auckland. 

The Covid-19 website has been updated to encourage Aucklanders to wear masks when they are "out and about" and on public transport, and for the rest of the country under Alert Level 2 to "wear masks in situations where physical distancing is not possible, like on public transport or in shops". 

Mr Peters said the pause on political campaigning was essential.

"We can't get out there to meet people who are in lockdown.

"It is seriously frustrating... but the other side of the equation is that everyone is in the same boat.

"It's not about politics right now, it's about the health of New Zealanders.

"We've got a crisis here and we've got to have that in the forefront of our thinking. What matters now is the health of New Zealand."

New Zealand
Politics
Health
Your Vote 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nearly 300 people being treated as workplace close contacts of Auckland family with Covid-19
2
Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city
3
Police checkpoints begin around Auckland as city moves to Alert Level 3 - 'Strange times we live in'
4
New Zealand moves up Alert Levels after Covid-19 community transmission confirmed
5
LIVE: One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, four probable cases linked to infections in community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person in custody after incident at Hamilton Covid-19 testing centre

Vladimir Putin says his daughter has received world's first approved Covid-19 vaccine

Two people dead in Palmerston North two-car crash

Some Vodafone customers missed out on Covid-19 emergency alert