Peters takes aim at numerous adversaries while promising NZ First's comeback

“The Greens started in 1972 under the guise of values and have never, ever been in Cabinet. And then you’ve got all the rest; the Alliance [Party], United [Future], the ACT Party with a succession of leaders — probably more leaders than we’ve had secretaries," he said.



He added, "The Covid disruption is Labour's, like for John Key, global financial crisis. In great danger, the people get scared — they want to stay with what they've got."



National and former party John Key also failed to escape Peters' firing line, with Peters speaking out against the failed 2015-16 flag referendum.



Peters also took aim at "cancel culture", the use of te reo Māori in daily life, cyclists and his frequent target — the media.



He also criticised the "whole lot of people out there asking the questions, hoping that our demise is permanent".



"So many critics and scribes have tried and continued to write our obituary, but we’re here today, as always, steadfast and resolved to put New Zealand first.