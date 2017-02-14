 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Peters demands to know why Aussie-owned Jetstar with 'horrible track record' is contracted by Government

share

Source:

NZN

Winston Peters wants to know why Australian-owned cut rate airline Jetstar, which he says has "a horrible track record", is on a list of carriers contracted for government travel.

The NZ First leader says just yesterday the Qantas-owned airline left passengers stranded at Dunedin Airport for 13 hours.
Source: 1 NEWS

It was confirmed last week that Qantas-owned Jetstar had made it onto the list of airlines which government agencies, MPs and ministers can use.

Jetstar said it was "great news for New Zealand taxpayers" but Mr Peters doesn't see it that way and questioned Prime Minister Bill English in Parliament today.

"Why would he allow a cross-agency contract with Australian-owned and operated Jetstar, which has a horrible track record of flight cancellations and delays, such as leaving passengers stranded at Dunedin Airport for 13 hours just yesterday?" he asked.

Alistair Russell was one of more than 100 Auckland-bound passengers left high and dry yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English said Jetstar was one of a number or airlines contracted by the government.

"If they provide the service that the government users find acceptable, they will do better. If they don't, they won't," he said.

MBIE is negotiating a new contract with airlines, and those on the list give the government discounts if a certain level of spending is reached.

Qantas was on the previous contract, but not Jetstar.

So far there are 10 airlines on the list and negotiations are continuing with others, including Air NZ.

Related

Travel

00:27
Alistair Russell was one of more than 100 Auckland-bound passengers left high and dry yesterday.

'Frustrated and angry' - Auckland-bound Jetstar passengers left high and dry in Dunedin after fault grounds plane

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A helicopter crashed this afternoon in the Port Hills.

Helicopter crashes in Port Hills, leaving one person dead


02:20
2
It's thought the fires could burn for several days, despite 11 helicopters and a light plane being used.

Port Hills fire still out of control, 'risk to life and property being assessed'

00:31
3
The internet is divided over accusations the driver was too close for comfort.

Watch: 'You want to kill me mate?' Furious cyclist unloads at close passing driver - but who was at fault?


00:32
4
The US President has a distinctive – and vigorous – technique when greet world leaders – he yanks them in closer.

What's the deal with Donald Trump's 'grab-and-pull' handshake?

5

Contraceptive pill will soon be available over counter without prescription

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ