Peters demands to know why Aussie-owned Jetstar with 'horrible track record' is contracted by Government

Winston Peters wants to know why Australian-owned cut rate airline Jetstar, which he says has "a horrible track record", is on a list of carriers contracted for government travel.

It was confirmed last week that Qantas-owned Jetstar had made it onto the list of airlines which government agencies, MPs and ministers can use.

Jetstar said it was "great news for New Zealand taxpayers" but Mr Peters doesn't see it that way and questioned Prime Minister Bill English in Parliament today.

"Why would he allow a cross-agency contract with Australian-owned and operated Jetstar, which has a horrible track record of flight cancellations and delays, such as leaving passengers stranded at Dunedin Airport for 13 hours just yesterday?" he asked.

Mr English said Jetstar was one of a number or airlines contracted by the government.

"If they provide the service that the government users find acceptable, they will do better. If they don't, they won't," he said.

MBIE is negotiating a new contract with airlines, and those on the list give the government discounts if a certain level of spending is reached.

Qantas was on the previous contract, but not Jetstar.