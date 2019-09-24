TODAY |

Peters claims Bridges dodging him in question time as 'nobody likes to get beaten up in the first round'

Alan Kenyon
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Alan Kenyon

Winston Peters claims Simon Bridges has been dodging him in Parliament while he has been filling in as Acting Prime Minister.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson brought the matter up in this afternoon's question time in Parliament when he asked Mr Peters: "How many questions has he answered from the Leader of the Opposition since he took over as Acting Prime Minister last Tuesday?"

The Acting Prime Minister seemed more than happy to answer.

"That is a superb question, alas I have to tell the people watching around New Zealand that we've been boycotted here.

"When it comes to question time, they won't ask me a question, the reason for that is nobody likes to get beaten up in the first round," Mr Peters said.

National MP Gerry Brownlee then jumped to his leader's defence.

"That might be an enormous amount of fun for the Rt Hon Winston Peters, to have a question asked of himself about why he's not being asked questions.

"What he really should ask is, why does he seem to be so irrelevant he doesn't get asked questions?"

Jacinda Ardern is currently attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM met with her British and American counterparts, as well as with key leaders from the tech industry. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Peters is filling in as acting prime minister in Jacinda Ardern’s absence. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Alan Kenyon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
2
'No religion' officially overtakes Christianity in New Zealand Census stats
3
'I'm not receiving enough income to cover my basic needs' - beneficiary says
4
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
5
Police name man who died following Lime scooter accident in Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police watchdog finds officer inappropriately directed man to drive drunk to police station
01:34

Govt announces school decile system to be abolished in two years to 'reduce the stigma'

Police name man who died following Lime scooter accident in Auckland

Four children taken to hospital following school bus crash in Mount Maunganui