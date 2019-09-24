Peters claims Bridges dodging him in question time as 'nobody likes to get beaten up in the first round'

Winston Peters claims Simon Bridges has been dodging him in Parliament while he has been filling in as Acting Prime Minister.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson brought the matter up in this afternoon's question time in Parliament when he asked Mr Peters: "How many questions has he answered from the Leader of the Opposition since he took over as Acting Prime Minister last Tuesday?"

The Acting Prime Minister seemed more than happy to answer.

"That is a superb question, alas I have to tell the people watching around New Zealand that we've been boycotted here.

"When it comes to question time, they won't ask me a question, the reason for that is nobody likes to get beaten up in the first round," Mr Peters said.

National MP Gerry Brownlee then jumped to his leader's defence.

"That might be an enormous amount of fun for the Rt Hon Winston Peters, to have a question asked of himself about why he's not being asked questions.

"What he really should ask is, why does he seem to be so irrelevant he doesn't get asked questions?"

Jacinda Ardern is currently attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.