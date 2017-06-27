 

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

In the words of Peter Montgomery, "Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup".

New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.
Veteran Radio Sport commentator Peter Montgomery is famous for his "The America's Cup is now New Zealand's Cup line, when Team NZ first beat Team USA to win the Auld Mug in San Diego 22 years ago.

Four years ago as New Zealand approached a possible second win against America his catch phrase was full of painful disappointment.

"The improbable, the incredible comeback is about to make history... the America's Cup is still Oracle Team USA's Cup."

He had witnessed Team NZ defeated after Team USA came back from 8-1 to win the trophy 9-8, a dark memory that scarred New Zealand. Until today.

Brushing off his famous line Montgomery's crowning words will stick with Kiwis for years to come.

"New Zealand has competed in nine America's Cup and what a rollercoaster ride it has been, highs, lows, joys and heartbreak.

"Since 1995 the pursuit of the most illustrious, elusive prize in sailing, it's been 22 years in the making, San Diego in 1995 and now Bermuda 2017.

"Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup."

Burling says to "have the job done" is an "incredible" feeling for the team.
"History on the Great Sound Bermuda, Monday 26 June, 2017, for Emirates Team New Zealand the representative team of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron it now means Team New Zealand have become the first team and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is the first yacht club in the 166 year history of the cup to successfully challenge for the America's Cup twice."

Tens of thousands of NZ fans lined the streets when Sir Peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts won the Auld Mug in 1995 and 2000.
