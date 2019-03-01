Peter Li claims no wrongdoing in recruiting Chinese workers

The man being investigated by Immigration New Zealand for bringing a group of Chinese workers here says he has done nothing wrong.

About 50 construction workers said they each paid Peter or Wenshan Li about $45,000 for a work visa in this country but they never got the work or pay they were promised.

Mr Li denied he had received any payment from the workers and claimed he was recruiting them for a labour hire company, National Personnel Limited (NPL).

His lawyer Adam Simperingham said they had filed a statement to the Employment Relations Authority.

"In summary he denies the allegations that the workers have made," Mr Simperingham said.