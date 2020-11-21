TODAY |

Goodfellow remains National Party president, Carter resigns

The National Party’s longstanding president Peter Goodfellow is keeping his role. 

The announcement was made as National members gathered in Auckland today for the last of their three-day annual conference. 

Goodfellow’s been a key member of National’s leadership since being appointed as president in 2009. 

He’s been an influential figure for the party, sitting through the John Key years, and the more turbulent years that followed after for National.

Meanwhile, David Carter, Goodfellow's main opposition to the top spot, resigned from the board despite having been elected into the role last year. 

National has also this morning appointed its first Pasifika member of the board, Jannitta Pilisi. 

More to come. 

New Zealand
Politics
