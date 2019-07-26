Peter Ellis granted leave for new appeal against child sex abuse convictions

The Supreme Court has granted convicted child sex offender Peter Ellis leave for a last ditch appeal against his convictions for sexually abusing seven children at a Christchurch childcare centre in 1991.

Mr Ellis applied to the court for leave to appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal dismissing his appeal against conviction.

He also applied for an extension of time to make this application.

"We consider an extension of time for leave to appeal should be granted. We are also satisfied that the criteria for the granting of leave to appeal are met," The Supreme Court said this afternoon.

The complainants attended the Christchurch Civic Childcare Centre where Mr Ellis was employed. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in June 1993 and served seven years.