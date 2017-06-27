 

New Zealand


Peter Burling: From watching America's Cup on TV to winning the whole thing

America's Cup

Peter Burling says he's "blown away" by Team New Zealand's achievement.
Source: America's Cup
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.
Source: 1 NEWS
Jimmy Spithill discloses his "embarrassing" obsession with the Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS
Scott Burling says his family is immensely proud of the talented Team NZ helmsman.
Source: Breakfast
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:30
1
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.

America's Cup LIVE: 'Man, did they sharpen up' - watch as Jimmy Spithill admits he was stunned by Team NZ's transformation

00:30
2
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

The glorious moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as the Kiwi crowd goes bonkers

00:30
3
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

00:37
4

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

00:39
5
When answering questions about a possible nationality rule, the Oracle skipper couldn't resist a sly comment about TNZ skipper and fellow Aussie Glenn Ashby.

Video: 'Another Aussie skipper just won the America's Cup' - Spithill lands one last jab at TNZ after crushing defeat

00:59
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'We have absolutely wiped the floor with Jimmy Spithill' - Brodie & Hilary lose the plot as Team NZ does the unthinkable

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

