PETA says Australia should be ashamed after photo of tradie ‘surfing’ on crocodile goes viral

PETA Australia has slammed a picture of a man surfing a crocodile that went viral, saying the nation should be ashamed of commentary that it’s the “most Aussie thing ever”.

This photo went viral after being posted on Reddit.

The statement from the animal activist group came after a photo of a tradie standing on a crocodile in the water was posted to Reddit on Sunday.

“Animals are not surfboards, and we should no more be applauding a person who ‘surfs’ on a crocodile than we should applaud jockeys who whip horses or marine park trainers who ride on dolphins’ fins," PETA said.

The organisation went on to say the last thing animals need is “to be stood on by grown men looking for attention”.