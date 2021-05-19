TODAY |

PETA says Australia should be ashamed after photo of tradie ‘surfing’ on crocodile goes viral

Source:  1 NEWS

PETA Australia has slammed a picture of a man surfing a crocodile that went viral, saying the nation should be ashamed of commentary that it’s the “most Aussie thing ever”.

This photo went viral after being posted on Reddit.

The statement from the animal activist group came after a photo of a tradie standing on a crocodile in the water was posted to Reddit on Sunday.

“Animals are not surfboards, and we should no more be applauding a person who ‘surfs’ on a crocodile than we should applaud jockeys who whip horses or marine park trainers who ride on dolphins’ fins," PETA said.

The organisation went on to say the last thing animals need is “to be stood on by grown men looking for attention”.

“Already in Australia, crocodiles are exploited as tourist spectacles, their nests are raided for eggs so that their babies can be raised on filthy factory farms, and they’re mercilessly slaughtered so that foreign fashion houses can turn their skins into handbags,” the statement read.

New Zealand
Australia
Animals
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Super blood moon: 'Spectacular' sight for NZ next week
2
Countdown offers two weeks extra paid leave for any employee 'affirming their gender'
3
Kapiti community wraps its arms around family after 11-year-old boy's mystery death
4
Outrage after waste company accused of dumping sewage into Whakatāne stream
5
MMA trainer Eugene Bareman says 'scumbags' have intent to kill when using 'coward punches'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:24

Outrage after waste company accused of dumping sewage into Whakatāne stream

Prison inmates helping to plant tens of thousands of native trees

One person dead following crash on State Highway 1 near Foxton

Protestors gather at Parliament, as Greens' bid for Palestinian statehood recognition fails