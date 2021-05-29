Pet speed dating in Christchurch gives homeless animals a chance for a forever home

In the battle of the cutest, homeless animals from across the South Island came together at the Christchurch SPCA yesterday in a bid to find their forever homes.

More than 40 people turned up to find a new family member among the furry guests invited to Christchurch.

The special event is crucial given the spike in animals needing adoption since lockdown.

It was a bit like animal speed dating, but it worked its magic with few immune to the charms of the little fur babies on offer.