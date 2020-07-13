Pet owners warned as eight ducks die after being fed poisoned wheat in West Auckland park

Auckland Waikato Fish & Game has issued a warning to pet owners after eight dead ducks were found to have been killed by poison in a West Auckland park.

Mallard duck. Source: istock.com

According to the organisation, the ducks were found near the Verdale Circle area in Glen Eden.

Wheat treated with a product called alphachloralose was discovered in the dead birds’ gizzards by Fish & Game Officer John Dyer.

A statement released by Fish & Game outlines how alphachloralose puts birds in a stupor from which they would not normally recover, and all eight had to be euthanised after being uplifted by the SPCA.

"If a pet cat or dog had eaten a poisoned bird, the result can be fatal, unless the animal’s distress was detected quickly and taken to a vet.

"If a pet is thought to have ingested such treated wheat, the owner should immediately remove the animal (or bird) to a warm place, keep it warm, (but not hot), and call a vet without delay for further instructions," the statement said.