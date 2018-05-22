 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pest controllers hop into action over Wellington wallaby mystery

share

Michael Cropp 

Breakfast Reporter

Pest control rangers raced through Wellington's town belt last night hunting wallabies after one ended up dead on a city street yesterday.

Could there be more Australian marsupials hiding in the capital?
Source: 1 NEWS

None of those rangers think the marsupials live in the native bush that surrounds the city, but the tiny kangaroos eat pasture, seedlings and native bush so they have to take the threat seriously.

Cyclists and runners spotted the dead wallaby in the gutter on Sunday morning.

"Fingers crossed it's somebody taking a dead animal to the tip," said Forest and Bird's Kevin Hackwell.

But when the Department of Conservation and Greater Wellington Regional Council rangers arrived to take the body away, it was gone.

"As they are pest animals we needed to recover the carcass to ID the species and figure out where it has come from," said a DOC spokesperson asking anyone with information to call its Kāpiti office.

Was the wallaby a hunter's spoils that fell off a ute, a clandestine pet, or did it hop out of the bush to meet an untimely demise on the road?

Also looking for answers is Carl Gifford who runs nearby Carlucciland. He said he and his partner had both spotted something odd in the bush recently.

"I couldn't work out what it was," he said.

"It was so quick it was like a giant rat, but it could've been a cat, but it could've been a wallaby too."

When Mr Gifford found out about the dead wallaby down the road, he was on his way again.

"As soon as I heard I thought, 'gosh, I must go up the hill and have a look.'"

"I've been scouting the hill all day and there's been nothing. But you never know there have been a lot of animals released out the back over the years (by hunters mostly): pigs and even deer."

Last night he and his son searched the surrounding hills for those mini-roos, spotting several rabbits but no wallabies.

Equipped with thermal imaging cameras, Regional Council rangers searched for the dead wallaby and any others that are alive. They'll go out again the next two nights to make sure the wallaby wasn't part of a colony.

"They're an absolute disaster in native forests, they go through everything. If you go into native forests you have a situation where you can bend down and it’'ll be [picked] clean at the height of a wallaby's head. All the way through it'll just be eaten out," Mr Hackwell said.

Related

Michael Cropp

Wellington

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pilot's poor communication blamed for 'panic' during two hour Tauranga landing

01:53
2
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

03:47
4
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

01:42
5
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


03:47
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

If the fuel price were to reach these heights, those most affected will be rural Kiwis and low-income families, says NZ Road Transport's Ken Shirley.

02:02

Wet and wild weather setting in today - and it's likely to stick around all week

A westerly flow could bring snowfall to levels above 400m at times in parts of the South Island, as well as thunderstorms across a wide area.

01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

The palace said overnight that the pair "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and ... around the world."

05:35
Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet?

Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 