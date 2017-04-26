TODAY |

Personal information accessed in KiwiSaver website hack

Source:  1 NEWS

Personal information has been accessed in a KiwiSaver website hack.

File picture Source: istock.com

According to emails sent out to some KiwiSaver members using Generate Investment Management Limited, "an unidentified third party recently gained unauthorised access to our website’s online application system".

A statement outlining the incident was also posted to the generatewealth.co.nz website.

"Last week we became aware that an unidentified third party gained unauthorised access to our website’s online application system between 29 December 2019 and 27 January 2020 and was able to capture the personal information of some of our members," the statement reads.

"While this is a serious matter, it’s important that we emphasise that this incident in no way compromised our members’ savings, as these are held by Public Trust in a completely different system."

According to Generate, the company has notified everyone whose personal information was accessed via email.

