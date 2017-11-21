Person wanted after man stabbed in neck in Christchurch

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the the neck in the Christchurch suburb on New Brighton last night.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say an altercation occurred in a car park on Marine Parade in New Brighton at about 10.30pm.

A man wanted over the stabbing is described as being aged between 20-35 years old of slight build with fair skin, wearing a black hoody.

Police say he left the scene in a gold or bronze coloured Nissan car.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.