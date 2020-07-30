TODAY |

Person who travelled from Auckland to Sydney early last month tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A person who travelled from Auckland to Sydney early last month has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Associated Press

"At this point, it appears the person may have been a previously unconfirmed case from March and this is responsible for the positive test result," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"We will continue to fully investigate the circumstances of this positive result, including travel history."

The person is believed to have been on flight Air New Zealand flight NZ103 from Auckland to Sydney on July 6. Close contact rows include 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, according to NSW Public Health.

It's not clear when the person tested positive for Covid-19.

Ministry of Health says it was informed of the positive case by Australian health officials.

Auckland Regional Public Health is now following up with household contacts of the person in Auckland, along with other contacts "as appropriate".

Close contacts of the positive case have undergone testing and self-isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

New Zealand
Auckland
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Champagne losing its fizz as global pandemic clobbers sales
2
Legal action begins as illegal kiwifruit plantings in China soar
3
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
4
Jacinda Ardern overcomes stiff competition to be named world's most eloquent leader
5
Origin of Stonehenge's giant upright stones revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Anti-maskers among 75 Victorians facing Covid-19 fines

Top five contenders who could join ACT leader David Seymour in Parliament
01:49

Hawke's Bay wants a slice of New Zealand's lucrative film industry

Man attacked by great white shark at popular Western Australia surf spot