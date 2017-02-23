Person trapped inside truck in Lower Hutt after power line falls

Source:
A person is trapped inside a truck after a power line fell on their vehicle in Lower Hutt.
Source: 1 NEWS
A police spokeswoman said the person is trapped inside with a live wire.
Wellington Electricity is at the scene on Benmore Rd.
Power is out to 282 properties in the area.
A Wellington Electricity spokesman said the power outage "seems to be connected" to the incident but the details were yet to be confirmed.
The company said they expect power to be restored within the next two hours.
