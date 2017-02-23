Person trapped inside truck in Lower Hutt after power line falls

A person is trapped inside a truck after a power line fell on their vehicle in Lower Hutt.

A police spokeswoman said the person is trapped inside with a live wire.

Wellington Electricity is at the scene on Benmore Rd.

Power is out to 282 properties in the area.

A Wellington Electricity spokesman said the power outage "seems to be connected" to the incident but the details were yet to be confirmed.