Person trapped as crash blocks off main Queenstown-Wanaka route

A person is currently trapped after crashing on the main route between Queenstown and Wanaka.

Police this afternoon said Crown Range Road has been completely blocked after the two-vehicle collided at around 2.40pm.

One person has been left trapped in their vehicle as a result of the crash.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

It's the second serious crash in the region today, after another serious two-vehicle crash on Gibbston Highway/State Highway 6 at around 12.56pm.

Two people have been reported injured in that crash, police say.