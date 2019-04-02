Person trapped as crash blocks off main Queenstown-Wanaka route

A person is currently trapped after crashing on the main route between Queenstown and Wanaka.
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
Police this afternoon said Crown Range Road has been completely blocked after the two-vehicle collided at around 2.40pm.
One person has been left trapped in their vehicle as a result of the crash.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
It's the second serious crash in the region today, after another serious two-vehicle crash on Gibbston Highway/State Highway 6 at around 12.56pm.
Two people have been reported injured in that crash, police say.
The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.