TODAY |

Person trapped as crash blocks off main Queenstown-Wanaka route

Source:  1 NEWS

A person is currently trapped after crashing on the main route between Queenstown and Wanaka.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police this afternoon said Crown Range Road has been completely blocked after the two-vehicle collided at around 2.40pm.

One person has been left trapped in their vehicle as a result of the crash.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

It's the second serious crash in the region today, after another serious two-vehicle crash on Gibbston Highway/State Highway 6 at around 12.56pm.

Two people have been reported injured in that crash, police say.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Local hapū to watch over dangerous Tauranga waterfall and keep visitors away
2
Teenager missing from Rhythm and Vines festival found dead
3
Person trapped as crash blocks off main Queenstown-Wanaka route
4
Man's body pulled from water at Kaikōura beach
5
Donald Trump cuts holiday short to return to White House
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man's death in Christchurch being treated as homicide
00:29

2020 road toll still 'heartbreaking' despite decrease - Ministry of Transport
00:30

Waikeria prisoner who surrendered during standoff assaulted by other inmates, Corrections says

Man in critical condition after being hit by car at Pauanui