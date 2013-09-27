Person trapped and in serious condition after crash on Auckland motorway

Source:
A person has suffered serious injuries after being trapped during a crash on an Auckland motorway overnight.
Source: 1 NEWS
A Fire Service spokesperson said the crash involved two vehicles that collided on the south-western motorway near Mangere East.
One car rolled and a vehicle was on fire, said a St John spokesperson.
Emergency services were called to the crash just before 2am, she said.
The patient is being transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news