 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Person trapped and in serious condition after crash on Auckland motorway

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A person has suffered serious injuries after being trapped during a crash on an Auckland motorway overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire Service spokesperson said the crash involved two vehicles that collided on the south-western motorway near Mangere East.

One car rolled and a vehicle was on fire, said a St John spokesperson.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 2am, she said.

The patient is being transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Related

Auckland

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

02:20
2
Gym clubs around the world joined in the workout, marking the 100th version of the Les Mills body pump programme.

'The world's biggest one-day workout'


00:13
3
The bodies were found following information provided to police by family members.

Two bodies found at a house in central Hawke's Bay

4

Rival gangs fight during Whakatane funeral

5
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist found safe and sound in Auckland

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ