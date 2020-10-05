TODAY |

Person 'trapped' after crash involving two trucks near Levin

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is trapped following a collision between two trucks near Levin on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News they are in attendance at a truck vs truck collision on State Highway 1 north of Levin.

Three fire crews are in attendance, along with ambulance and police.

Upon arrival, emergency services found one person “heavily trapped in one of the trucks” and efforts are ongoing to extricate the patient.

One of the trucks was on fire upon arrival, but that has since been extinguished.

They’re unable to confirm whether the truck on fire was the one with a person trapped inside.

A police spokesperson added a helicopter has been dispatched as a person appears to have "serious injuries".

"The road is blocked and there are diversions in place at Koputaroa Road and Tavistock Road," police said.

"We urge motorists to be patient, and to otherwise avoid the area if possible.”

