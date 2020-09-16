Person trapped, 40 injured after crash involving train and school bus near Palmerston North

One person is trapped and 40 people have been injured following a crash involving a school bus and a train near Palmerston North.

The Clevely Line level crossing near Railway Road in Bunnythorpe, Manawatu. Source: Google Streetview

St John says it was notified of a serious crash involving a bus and a train on Railway Road, Bunnythorpe at around 8:04am today.

In a statement it said ambulance staff are assessing 40 patients whose conditions vary from moderate to minor.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand officials earlier said crews were working to free the person from the bus.

Police earlier said indications were that the injuries suffered by the trapped person were serious, but later they indicated no children were seriously injured.

Police have asked parents that wish to collect their children to make themselves known to an officer at the scene who will assist them.

KiwiRail has said it is "shocked" to learn of the crash between a bus and a train.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved," KiwiRail said in a statement.



"Our staff are on site and working with emergency services. We will work closely agencies for any investigation but for now the priority is allowing emergency services to do their job. The level crossing is protected by flashing lights and bells."