Person who tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea visited Christchurch McDonald's before trip

A person travelling from New Zealand to South Korea who has since tested positive for Covid-19 earlier visited a McDonald's branch near Christchurch Airport, according to the Canterbury DHB.

McDonald's near Christchurch Airport visited by a man who later tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea. Source: Google Maps street view

The individual is believed to have visited the Memorial Ave store, near Christchurch Airport, on July 20, according to Canterbury DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton.

It comes after Canterbury DHB’s Community & Public Health staff contacted the restaurant to review its CCTV footage.

Dr Brunton said there were "very few other customers in the store at the time the case visited". She added that no one in the store had been considered a close contact of the person.

According to the Ministry of Health, the individual left New Zealand on July 21 and arrived in South Korea on July 22 after an hours-long layover in Singapore.

The traveller had no symptoms but returned a positive test on arrival.