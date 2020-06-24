Person tested for Covid-19 after compassionate leave not responding to Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health is trying to track down and test 51 of the 54 people granted compassionate leave, but one person apparently isn't playing ball.

Last night, after a week of prompting, the Ministry of Health revealed just four people had been tested for Covid-19 before being granted compassionate leave.

It's now racing to track down and test the remaining 51 people.

Today Keriana Brooking, deputy chief executive at the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 response, confirmed 39 have tested negative so far; 11 aren't being tested because of health reasons, they're children or they've already left the country; and they're still awaiting results for three people.

One person has been tested but isn't responding to the Ministry of Health for their results, Ms Brooking says, and they've been "referred to enforcement".

At the moment that means the Ministry of Health's enforcement team is following up, but "we can call on police if necessary", Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

When asked whether that meant there could be a potential case in the community, Dr Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health gets an immediate notification when there's a positive result.

"If there is a positive test from anywhere, whether we know where it is, we get a head's up immediately," he says.

"If we think they present a risk to the community, we have a legal power under the Health Act, as a medical officer of health, to have them taken into a facility.

"However we don't believe they pose a risk to the community."

Of the 55 people granted compassionate leave, 34 were allowed out to attend a funeral or grieve with family, 16 were to isolate with a family member who was dying, four were granted day-trips to visit a family member who was dying, while one was granted an exemption because of a terminal medical condition, Ms Brooking says.

While they weren't tested before leaving, the Ministry of Health says they were all granted exemption for "exceptional circumstances" and had to sign a health release requiring them to follow a set of protocols, depending on the category of their exemption.

