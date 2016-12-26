Person taken to hospital after being trapped in car

Source:
One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after being trapped when a car crashed off the road and over a bank in Lower Kaimai today.
A car has driven off the road and flipped down a bank on SH29 in Lower Kaimai today.
Source: 1 NEWS
At about midday the car went over the bank, on SH29 trapping two people, including a person in a wheelchair.
The person with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital and the other person who was trapped has minor injuries.
All lanes are of State Highway 29 are now open.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news