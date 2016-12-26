 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Person taken to hospital after being trapped in car

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after being trapped when a car crashed off the road and over a bank in Lower Kaimai today.

A car has driven off the road and flipped down a bank on SH29 in Lower Kaimai today.

A car has driven off the road and flipped down a bank on SH29 in Lower Kaimai today.

Source: 1 NEWS

At about midday the car went over the bank, on SH29 trapping two people, including a person in a wheelchair. 

The person with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital and the other person who was trapped has minor injuries. 

All lanes are of State Highway 29 are now open.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Watch: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland


00:27
2
Record rainfall created stunning waterfalls, forcing rangers to close Uluru national park in Australia on Boxing Day.

'Quite spectacular but very hazardous' - Australian national park closes after waterfalls form over Uluru

3
Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Father and young daughter set sail from Waikato on December 17 - and they haven't been heard from since

00:35
4
Oviation of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world and arrived in the Port of Tauranga this morning.

'Oh my god, it's dwarfed the Mount' – dozens of locals farewell massive cruise ship from Tauranga beach front

00:29
5
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

05:06
The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ