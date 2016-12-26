Person taken to hospital after being trapped in car

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after being trapped when a car crashed off the road and over a bank in Lower Kaimai today.

A car has driven off the road and flipped down a bank on SH29 in Lower Kaimai today. Source: 1 NEWS

At about midday the car went over the bank, on SH29 trapping two people, including a person in a wheelchair.

The person with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital and the other person who was trapped has minor injuries.