Person suffers smoke inhalation at fire in Auckland metal factory

A person suffering smoke inhalation was taken to hospital from a fire at a large South Auckland metal factory tonight.
Emergency services including eight fire crews were called to Hayes Metals on Neilson Street in Onehunga around 8.40pm.
Fire Communications says one person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition with smoke inhalation.
Burning copper coils have been removed from the factory and are being cooled.
"The fire went to second alarm but is burning in a contained area," a spokesman told 1 NEWS.
