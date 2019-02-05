Person suffers smoke inhalation after Invercargill blaze

One person have been taken to hospital after fire hit two sheds in Invercargill today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied

The two sheds ablaze on Ocean Beach Road included a panel beaters.

Fire and Emergency told 1 NEWS one person from the panel beaters was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The blaze originally spread from the panel beaters, to the other shed. Fire and Emergency said there is no obvious cause for the fire.

A specialist fire investigator will look into the cause of the blaze.