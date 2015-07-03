Person still on the loose after man seriously injured in 'family harm incident' in Lower Hutt

Police are still looking for a person over what they describe as a family harm incident in Lower Hutt this afternoon which left a man with a serious chest injury.

A police Armed Offenders Squad officer. Source: 1 NEWS

Armed police responded to reports of a shooting at an address in George Street in Stokes Valley at about 2.15pm.

Police say the man who received an injury to his chest is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Inspector Scott Cooper of Hutt Valley Police says it has now been established that there is no second victim in this case.

Police earlier said a second victim was still outstanding with unknown injuries.

Inspector Cooper says police are currently undertaking various inquiries at addresses around Lower Hutt to locate the alleged offender.