Person stabbed in Kaitaia

A person is on their way to Kaitaia Hospital following a stabbing late this evening.
It’s understood someone was injured at a residential address, and is currently in a stable but moderate condition.
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene on Williams Street just before midnight.
She said police were at the scene, and the person was being transported by ambulance.
Police would not comment on the incident.
