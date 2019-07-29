Person stabbed, another hit with bat at large party in Auckland overnight

Two people are injured, including one person who was stabbed, after a large party went wrong in Auckland overnight.

Police were called at around 1.55am to Springbank Lane in Te Atatu, West Auckland, after violence erupted at the party, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Two people were taken to hospital after being injured.

One person suffered a "superficial stab wound" while a second was hit with a bat, the spokesperson says.

Police say they believe it's an isolated incident and they're already speaking to "a number of people".