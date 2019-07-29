TODAY |

Person stabbed, another hit with bat at large party in Auckland overnight

Two people are injured, including one person who was stabbed, after a large party went wrong in Auckland overnight.

Police were called at around 1.55am to Springbank Lane in Te Atatu, West Auckland, after violence erupted at the party, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Two people were taken to hospital after being injured.

One person suffered a "superficial stab wound" while a second was hit with a bat, the spokesperson says.

Police say they believe it's an isolated incident and they're already speaking to "a number of people".

Anyone with information is urged to call police on the non-emergency line 105 and quote file number P043138458.

