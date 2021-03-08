TODAY |

Person stabbed after reports of armed crime spree in Christchurch suburb

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been stabbed after a man allegedly robbed at least two people at knifepoint in the Christchurch suburb of Waltham this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man barricaded himself inside a property as police gathered outside. Source: 1 NEWS

The man is now barricaded inside a property as the Armed Offenders Squad and other police officers gather outside.

"About 4pm Police received a report of a robbery on Ensors Road, Waltham," police said in a statement.

"A person had been threatened with a knife and their phone had been taken. A short time later, police received a second report of an assault on Isabella Place. A person had been stabbed and was seriously injured."

1 NEWS spoke to the neighbour of a woman who was robbed at knifepoint.

"We heard our neighbour crying she had just been robbed, the flatmate of the person who had been robbed chased the man and now he has barricaded himself in there," Jennifer Nikole said.

"Apparently he took all her belongings and everything and she had two kids in there with her at the time."

The incident is still unfolding.
 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Meghan Markle tells Oprah she and Harry got married days before blockbuster ceremony
2
Meghan Markle tells Oprah palace prevented her from seeking help for suicidal thoughts
3
Police hunting for outstanding gym contact of Auckland Covid-19 case
4
Watch: Oprah's jaw drops when Meghan Markle reveals royal circles had concerns over how dark skinned Archie would be
5
Harry and Meghan raised spending time in New Zealand before dramatic royal split
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern makes vaccine announcement at post-Cabinet news conference

Police hunting for outstanding gym contact of Auckland Covid-19 case
04:29

Harry and Meghan raised spending time in New Zealand before dramatic royal split

Localised lockdowns could help avoid alert level yo-yoing but they have significant limitations, experts say