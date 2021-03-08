Person stabbed after reports of armed crime spree in Christchurch suburb

A person has been stabbed after a man allegedly robbed at least two people at knifepoint in the Christchurch suburb of Waltham this afternoon.

The man is now barricaded inside a property as the Armed Offenders Squad and other police officers gather outside.

"About 4pm Police received a report of a robbery on Ensors Road, Waltham," police said in a statement.

"A person had been threatened with a knife and their phone had been taken. A short time later, police received a second report of an assault on Isabella Place. A person had been stabbed and was seriously injured."

1 NEWS spoke to the neighbour of a woman who was robbed at knifepoint.

"We heard our neighbour crying she had just been robbed, the flatmate of the person who had been robbed chased the man and now he has barricaded himself in there," Jennifer Nikole said.

"Apparently he took all her belongings and everything and she had two kids in there with her at the time."