Person shot by police after vehicle flees officers in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A person is in a serious condition after being shot by police in the Auckland suburb of Hillsborough. 

Armed police can be seen at the Lilac Grove scene. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a suspicious vehicle fled from police in Ōtāhuhu about 9am on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop on Hillsborough's Lilac Grove, where the person, who had a firearm, was shot. 

Another person in the vehicle has been taken into custody.

Police say no other people from the vehicle are being sought. 

"Residents in the area are advised that there is currently a heightened Police presence in response to this incident.

Police near the Hillsborough scene. Source: 1 NEWS

"A further update will be provided once additional details are confirmed."

The Little Oven Café nearby earlier saw a number of police vehicles and ambulances go past their Frederick St address.

This included armed police officers. 

1News received reports the police Eagle helicopter could be seen overhead. 

