Person shot in Hawke's Bay overnight as police respond to two firearms incidents

A person was shot in Hawke's Bay overnight and treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told 1 NEWS they responded to two incidents in Wairoa overnight where shots were discharged near a residential address.

A police operation relating to the incidents is ongoing in Wairoa, a spokesperson said.

Police are speaking to several people in relation to the events.

NZ Transport Agency tweeted that, due to a police incident, the street between Kiwi and Flaxmill roads is closed.

Drivers are advised to use Kiwi Roan and Frasertown Road as a small detour.

