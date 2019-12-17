TODAY |

Person shot in Hastings as Flaxmere school locked down after gun incident

Hastings' Flaxmere Primary School went into lockdown this afternoon as police responded to an incident involving a gun on the same road as the school.

A post on the school's Facebook page around 2.30pm stated: “We are on lock down. Please stay out of the school. All our kids are safe. Please stay. We are all hidden and OK.”

The lockdown has now been lifted according to police after being implemented at 2.14pm. The students are safe and well.

Police say they responded to a 'firearm" incident on Henderson Road and "an adult has reportedly sustained injuries." 

St John Ambulance have told 1 NEWS they are at the scene.

A spokesman says one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department in a critical condition.

Police say cordons are in place and parents are advised to be patient, they also say there is no risk to the public.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
