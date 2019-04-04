Person seriously injured, road closed after separate crashes across North Island

One person is injured and a road is closed after two separate crashes across the North Island this evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

One person is injured after a car crash involving a car and a motorbike on State Highway 1, Ohingati, according to a statement from a police spokesperson.

Police were called at 5.40pm.

The second two-vehicle accident happened near Whakatane on White Pine Bush Road, State Highway 2. Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The road is closed between Downward Road and Station Road East.