Person seriously injured in South Auckland house fire

A person has received burns in a house fire in the Auckland suburb of Mangere this evening.

House fire in Mangere, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are currently battling the fire which is at the rear of the house on Robertson Road.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene just after 6pm today to the fire measuring 12 x 30 metres.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person was seriously injured in the blaze and was transported to Middlemore Hospital.