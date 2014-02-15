TODAY |

Person seriously injured in e-scooter crash near Friday Night Jams music festival at Western Springs

One person has been seriously injured in an e-scooter crash near Friday Night Jams music festival at Western Springs.

Police received a report around 7:35pm that a person had been seriously injured after coming off an e-scooter on Great North Road near the intersection with Bullock Track.

The person has been transported to hospital.

Earlier, another person was left in a serious condition after being hit by a truck near the music festival in Auckland this evening.

Emergency services were called at 6.45pm to the intersection of Great North Road and the Bullock Track next to the Friday Night Jams festival at Western Springs, where Janet Jackson and the Black Eyed Peas are currently performing.

The patient was transported to Auckland Hospital's Emergency Department in a serious condition.

