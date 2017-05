One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a motorhome on the Te Puke Highway in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the crash happened today at 9:47am between Rangiuru Road and Pah Road.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use the following diversions; Brown Road into Mark Road through to Te Matai Road.