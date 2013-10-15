Person seriously injured in Auckland house fire

Police have asked students from several West Auckland schools near the scene of a house fire to go to police cordons if they're meeting parents or caregivers.

One person has been seriously injured in the blaze in Archibald Road, Kelston which emergency services were called to just after 2pm.

St John Ambulance confirmed to 1 NEWS one person is in a serious condition.

The fire has been extinguished and investigators are on the scene.

Police say Archibald Road has been partially blocked off and officers are in attendance at the house fire

As schools are about to finish for the day, police have asked students from schools to make their way to police cordons if they are meeting parents or caregivers, said Inspector Peter Raines.

Students from St Leonards Primary School and Kelston Boys High School are asked to use an alternative route and avoid Archibald Road.