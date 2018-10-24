Person seriously injured during alleged assault in Taupō

One person has been seriously injured following an assault between two people knwon to each other in Taupō, police said today.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mareti Street in Nukuhau, near the city centre, shortly after 5am today following reports of an assault.

A St John spokesperson earlier told 1 NEWS one person was transported to Taupō Hospital in a critical condition, but police have since said the injuries were serious.

Two ambulances were at the scene.