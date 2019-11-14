TODAY |

Person seriously injured after vehicle is struck by rockfall in Tasman

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tasman

One person is believed to have been seriously injured after a vehicle was struck by rockfall in the Tasman region this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to the scene around 800 metres north of O'Sullivans Bridge, near Murchison, at around 1.50pm, police said.

Initial reports indicate that one person has been seriously injured in the incident. 

State Highway 6 is currently closed, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area. 

The serious crash unit will be attending the scene.

 

Cars and a truck are stuck in traffic after a vehicle was struck by rockfall in the Tasman region this afternoon. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tasman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:35
Grieving Samoan mum loses two children to suspected measles, third child is ill
2
Person seriously injured after vehicle is struck by rockfall in Tasman
3
Huge manta ray washes up on remote Northland beach
4
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
5
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:54

Hundreds of farmers march on Parliament protesting emissions targets, water regulation
00:53

Man accused of murdering Grace Millane apologised to woman's family during police interview

Many survivors say courtroom experience is 'worse' than sexual assault – victims' advocate
02:30

Former senior police officer Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained teen, influenced outcome of son's case - IPCA