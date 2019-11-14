Person seriously injured after vehicle is struck by rockfall in Tasman

One person is believed to have been seriously injured after a vehicle was struck by rockfall in the Tasman region this afternoon.



Emergency services were called to the scene around 800 metres north of O'Sullivans Bridge, near Murchison, at around 1.50pm, police said.



Initial reports indicate that one person has been seriously injured in the incident.



State Highway 6 is currently closed, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.



The serious crash unit will be attending the scene.



