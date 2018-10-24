Person seriously injured after van and bus crash in Te Awamutu

One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a van and a bus in Te Awamutu this afternoon.

A person was found trapped in a van when police arrived on the scene on Owairaka Valley Road, in Parawera, at around 4pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The person has since been extricated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand first responders.

Police say they are not aware of any injuries sustained by passengers in the bus.

A St John spokesperson, however, told 1 NEWS paramedics are treating two patients.